Hyundai Kona Electric buyers now receive free charging

Hyundai

Go home with a 2021 Hyundai Kona or Ioniq Electric and get free charging. That's the pitch Hyundai and Electrify America revealed on Wednesday to sweeten the deal on both EVs. The complimentary charging is good for 250 kilowatt-hours worth, or roughly 1,000 miles of driving.

Once you drive off with one of the EVs, you can access the complimentary charging via the Electrify America app, which will guide you to a charging station and allow you to start a free charging session. For Kona Electric drivers, an 80% charge comes in a little under an hour when plugged into a 100-kilowatt DC fast charger to top off the 64 kWh battery pack. Ditto for the Ioniq Electric, which sports a 38-kWh battery pack.

Hyundai said it realized an EV push is underway and wanted to provide additional peace of mind for drivers with the complimentary charging. If anything, it should help owners explore and see Electrify America's growing charging infrastructure. Today, the Volkswagen Group subsidiary operates over 500 stations in the US today with 2,400 plugs available for drivers. They'll also take you from coast to coast, if you desire.