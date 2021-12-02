Hyundai Kona N, Elantra N prices revealed: Sporty choices start at $33,000-plus

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai has two new sporty choices for car buyers to consider shipping to dealers: the Kona N and Elantra N. This week, ahead of their arrivals, we learned how much the cars will set you back. The hot subcompact crossover will start at $35,425 after a $1,225 destination charge and the spicy sedan will cost $32,925 after a $1,025 destination fee.

The Kona N's price puts it in a unique spot, with few vehicles competing in this range. It rocks a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine with 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission provides sharp shifts. Roadshow's Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the Kona N and found it behaves a lot like a hot hatchback on stilts, which may be a winning combination if you're looking for more daily usability than sedans offer.

But for those still ready to bring home a sedan, the Elantra N arrives a touch under $33,000 with a standard six-speed manual transmission. The price rises to $34,425 for the same eight-speed dual-clutch transmission the Kona N uses. It also shares the same turbo-four engine with identical power ratings. An electronic limited-slip differential is also part of the package, as are 19-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Both cars also include a boatload of driver-assist features and tech, as is currently the Hyundai way. The Elantra N should give potential Honda Civic Si buyers something to think about for a little more cash, while the Kona N remains a bit of a white space offering. Regardless, both are sure to delight drivers with their raucous personalities.