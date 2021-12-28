NHTSA reopens investigation into Hyundai, Kia engine fires

Enlarge Image Kia

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is once again investigating a number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles over potential engine fires. According to an Associated Press report published Monday, NHTSA opened "a new engineering analysis investigation" that covers more than 3 million cars.

The engines in question are the Theta II GDI, Theta II MPI, Theta II MPI hybrid, Nu GDI and Gamma GDI engines that are used in a number of Hyundai and Kia products. These include the Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata, as well as the Kia Optima, Rio, Sorento and Soul. All of the affected vehicles are from the 2011 to 2016 model years.

According to the AP, NHTSA received 161 complaints of engine fires, many of which involved vehicles that had already been recalled. These engine fire issues have been making headlines since 2015, and the two automakers were fined for moving too slowly in issuing these recalls.

NHTSA said this new investigation will determine if yet another recall is needed.