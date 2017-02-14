Toyota should be troubled by the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid's Prius-beating price

Hyundai has been busy rubbing its upcoming Ioniq Hybrid's Prius-beating 58 combined mpg estimate in Toyota's face and today it can add a lower sticker price to the gloating with the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue starting at just $23,035.

The Ioniq is Hyundai's three-pronged green car assault and will available in Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and full-on Electric flavors when it launches this year. Pricing and trim level information for the Hybrid and Electric models has been announced today.

Blending gasoline and electric motivation, the Ioniq Hybrid will be offered in an entry-level Blue trim level for $22,200, a mid-range SEL trim for $23,950 and a Limited top trim for $27,500. Differences in equipment and features haven't been hashed out, but all three trims feature the same 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain with a 6-speed dual clutch transmission.

Hyundai Motor America

Including the $835 destination charge, the Ioniq Hybrid Blue is $2,535 cheaper than the 2017 Toyota Prius' $25,570 out-the-door price. Factor in a slight fuel economy advantage (58 mpg vs. 52 mpg) and, at least on paper, the new Blue looks like it could pose a threat to the Prius' 20-year reign as king of the hybrid cars.

Meanwhile, the battery-powered Ioniq Electric will be offered in base Electric trim for $29,500 and presumably better equipped Limited trim for $32,500 with the same $835 destination charge. Wait, does that mean the base model will be called the Ioniq Electric Electric? Nah, probably not.

Pricing for the third member of the Ioniq family, the Plug-in Hybrid, has not been announced, but we should be hearing something before it joins its siblings later this year.