You can lease a Hyundai Ioniq electric car for under $100 a month

Hyundai

Electric cars, big, small or anywhere in between, have not reached cost parity with traditional vehicles: buyers often face far higher price tags. There's also the whole accelerated depreciation factor that EVs tend to face. All of this makes leasing an electric car pretty attractive, and boy, does Hyundai have the deal for you.

The automaker is advertising a 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric lease for $79 a month after a down payment of $999. We spotted the incentive on a few local dealer websites, like this one here for a dealer in North Carolina. The offer applies to select Ioniq Electric models and the offer states an MSRP of $31,245. That's a lot of car for well under $100 per month.

The price reflects a base Ioniq Electric model that comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front cloth seats, smart keyless entry and more. It's got a lot of the features most buyers shop for.

The estimated electric range won't wow, but 124 miles of range is plenty for those that have a reliable place to juice up overnight. The 28 kWh battery accepts DC fast charging, too, so you can take it to public stations and charge the Ioniq Electric pretty quickly at that. In terms of power, the single electric motor sends 118 horsepower and 218 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels only.

The offer states it's only valid until Jan. 6, 2020, so if you're looking to ease into the electric-car lifestyle, this could very well be a good option.