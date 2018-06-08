Hyundai Grandmaster concept could hint at future 8-seat SUV

Hyundai has something very large up its sleeve at the Busan International Motor Show in Korea this week.

Hyundai has unveiled the HDC-2 Grandmaster SUV concept at the Busan show. It's the first time Hyundai has applied its future "Sensual Sportiness" design language to an SUV body style. The first car to sport this new look was the HDC-1 Le Fil Rouge concept from this year's Geneva Motor Show.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The Grandmaster didn't come with too many details, but it has a pretty strong look that looks like a futuristic derivation of the new Santa Fe, albeit much larger. Whereas the Santa Fe XL will sport seven seats, the Grandmaster is an eight-seater, similar to the former Hyundai Veracruz, although it probably won't recycle that name if it reaches production.

Hyundai's sister brand, Kia, is whipping up something similar as we speak. In January, reports circulated that Kia plans to create a production version of the Telluride three-row SUV concept. The two vehicles have similar upright designs, but it's unclear how much sharing would occur between the two if they both went to production.

While we don't know anything about what would power the Grandmaster, the Telluride concept packed a plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 400 horsepower. Given that both Hyundai and Kia are leaning heavier on electrified powertrains, if the Grandmaster comes to production, it wouldn't be beyond logic to assume that there will be some sort of electric-motor wizardry happening underneath the body.