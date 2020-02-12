Chicago Auto Show 2020 Nikola Motors Badger electric truck 2020 Honda Civic Si 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE 2021 Cadillac Escalade 2020 Electric Vehicles

Hyundai recalls 430,000 Elantra models for suddenly catching fire

Even when the cars are not running, a short circuit could cause a fire in the engine compartment.

2011 Hyundai Elantra

So, the Elantra could spontaneously combust.

 Hyundai

A fire risk has led to Hyundai issuing a recall for a total of 429,686 Elantra models, including the Elantra Touring wagon.

The vehicles may suddenly catch fire, even if the cars are not running, due to a potential short circuit in the antilock brake module, Hyundai said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week.

The model years affected include the 2006-2011 Elantra sedan and the 2007-2011 Elantra Touring. Hyundai said moisture could enter the ABS module and cause the short circuit. This would happen over time and not suddenly, the automaker said, and there won't be any prior warning of the issue. Since the ABS module is constantly powered, the fire risk remains present even when the car is off.

Thankfully, the automaker has a fix ready to go to eliminate the chance of a fire from this issue. Owners will need to take their cars to the dealer where a technician will install a relay in the main junction box to prevent a short circuit. All work will be done free of charge to owners.

The recall will start on April 3, with notices mailing out to owners starting the same day.

