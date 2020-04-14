Hyundai donates 65,000 coronavirus tests as it expands support

Hyundai

Hyundai continues to funnel resources into the fight against the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and announced Tuesday it donated 65,000 tests to detect the disease.

The donation comes as the automaker ramps up support for 22 drive-thru test centers across the US, a streamlined system to test people for COVID-19 that results in less direct contact with patients for those on the front lines. Hyundai said the support and tests come from an in-house grant program that's raised $4 million to support increased testing in the US.

The tests come from South Korea-based Seegene and detect three genes to determine if a patient's been exposed to the virus. These tests will roll out in hard-hit areas such as New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago.

Hyundai was one of the first automakers to respond to the pandemic last month within the industry. The brand revived its Job Loss Assurance program, which will make up to six car payments for those who buy a new Hyundai. The company later expanded benefits to existing owners. Most recently, Hyundai extended new car warranties to ensure buyers will still have coverage as the US works its way through what is hopefully the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.