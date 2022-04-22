Hyundai Debuts a Camper Version of Its Incredible Staria Minivan

Enlarge Image Hyundai

We've been borderline obsessed with Hyundai's not-for-the-US Staria minivan since it debuted back in March last year. It's easy to see why: It looks like a little spaceship crossed with the Dustbuster-style minivans of the 1990s. Now Hyundai is (rather rudely, in our opinion) making us want it more by offering it as a camper van, which it debuted on Tuesday.

Yep, that's right, a camper van. VW California (which we also don't get), eat your heart out. The camper conversion for the Staria includes lay-flat seating, as well as a little galley-style kitchen complete with a sink and refrigerator, sliding table, cabinets and even a little drop-down infotainment screen. Outside it gets an awning like an adorable little overlander.

The Staria camper will be offered in either an 11-passenger body style exclusive to South Korea or a shorter four-passenger body. Both models get an electrically actuated pop-top roof that increases interior volume and provides another sleeping space.

Hyundai will offer the campers in either white or black, and we have no idea what it'll cost, not that it matters to us Americans. With Volkswagen's plans to bring a camper version of the ID Buzz to the US, we'd hope that maybe Hyundai will follow suit and bring some kind of future Ioniq version of the Staria camper here.