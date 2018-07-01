Hyundai claims FCA buyout rumor is ‘totally groundless’

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Fiat Chrysler merger rumors are in the news once again, this time with Hyundai. According to unnamed sources cited by the Asia Times, Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chung Mong-koo has a close eye on FCA's stock price. He anticipates a decline, and once that happens, the sources say the Hyundai CEO will pull the trigger on a takeover bid, which is slated to happen sometime before FCA's annual shareholders' meeting in the spring of next year when FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne is expected to step down.

At the moment it's unclear who would succeed Marchionne as CEO, so one benefit for FCA is that a Hyundai merger would clear up that future leadership mystery. One caveat with that, however, is that Hyundai CEO Mong-koo is 80 years old, so retirement is looming.

If a Hyundai-FCA merger were to happen, it would create the world's largest automaker. That's not the only advantage for both parties. As we've seen with FCA merger rumors in the past, like when Volkswagen was considered a potential suitor, there would be critical product and manufacturing overlaps. That would not be the case with a Hyundai-FCA merger, rumors of which first surfaced last year.

Perhaps most advantageous of all, for FCA at least, is that it has no electric vehicle strategy. That could mean disaster for Fiat Chrysler in the coming decade. EV support from Hyundai, however, would steer FCA clear of that iceberg.

On top of all that, the United States and South Korea are unified by a free-trade agreement, which would only ease the transfer of models between both nations.

Yet despite the synergies that could develop via a Hyundai-FCA merger, Senior Group Manager of Hyundai Corporate and Marketing Public Relations, Michael Stewart tells us, "That rumor is totally groundless." We also reached out to FCA about the rumored merger, but they declined to comment.