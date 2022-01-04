Hyundai CES 2022 livestream: How to watch the event

CES

CES 2022 is upon us, and although it's scaled back amid rising COVID-19 infections, many exhibitors are ready to show off their latest technology via a digital presence. Hyundai is chief among a handful of automakers with big reveals ready to roll. The automaker plans to tell us all about a future that includes mobility solutions and a metaverse component, and to show off Spot the robot dog. These days Hyundai Motor owns the robot's parent company, Boston Dynamics.

You catch all the specifics when Hyundai's ready to dish them out in the livestream embedded directly above, beginning 3 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) today, Tuesday, and stick around for more CES 2022 news here. There's a Chevy Silverado EV coming and more you'll surely want to see.