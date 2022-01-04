Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Hyundai CES 2022 livestream: How to watch the event

Mobility tech, the metaverse and Spot the robot dog are all scheduled to make appearances at CES 2022.

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon.

CES 2022 is upon us, and although it's scaled back amid rising COVID-19 infections, many exhibitors are ready to show off their latest technology via a digital presence. Hyundai is chief among a handful of automakers with big reveals ready to roll. The automaker plans to tell us all about a future that includes mobility solutions and a metaverse component, and to show off Spot the robot dog. These days Hyundai Motor owns the robot's parent company, Boston Dynamics.

You catch all the specifics when Hyundai's ready to dish them out in the livestream embedded directly above, beginning 3 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) today, Tuesday, and stick around for more CES 2022 news here. There's a Chevy Silverado EV coming and more you'll surely want to see.

Robotic Spot's ready for safety patrols for Hyundai

See all photos