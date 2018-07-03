Hyundai, Autotalks partner to bring V2X to the public

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Vehicle-to-x (V2X) communication is still in its early stages, but Hyundai is determined to ensure that it won't be left playing catch-up in the future.

Hyundai announced this week that it has partnered with Autotalks, a company that specializes in manufacturing V2X chipsets, to help bring the technology to market. It believes that connectivity will introduce the next big leap forward in vehicle safety, but the automaker clearly realized it can't do this alone.

"Having a top global car manufacturer such as Hyundai invest directly in Autotalks is not only a vote of confidence in the company, but a testament to the growing V2X market," said Hagai Zyss, the CEO of Autotalks, in a statement. "Hyundai's pursuit of cutting-edge communication and safety technologies is a perfect match with Autotalks' leading V2X capabilities. The funding from Hyundai will fuel Autotalks' technology roadmap as well as support our customers and partners all over the globe."

Safety is at the core of V2X technology. V2X allows vehicles to communicate not only with each other, but with the local infrastructure. It can warn drivers when someone is leaving an alley, or help reroute traffic around an accident that just occurred. Heck, it can even detect potholes and let the municipality know to dispatch a crew to fix it. So it's not just about safety in terms of crashes, but safety in terms of vehicle and road maintenance, as well. It's also viewed as a necessity for automation, since self-driving cars will need all the data they can get about the world around them.

Hyundai is far from the only automaker jumping onto the V2X bandwagon. Volkswagen plans to enable V2X in 2019. Jaguar Land Rover is researching the tech, as well. Toyota said that it wants V2X tech on most of its lineup by the mid-2020s. Perhaps the most ambitious exhibition of V2X tech to date comes from Ford and Audi, which demonstrated the first use of cross-brand communications earlier this year. V2X is rather limited if it's only talking to vehicles of the same brand, after all.