Hyundai stock soars on news of Apple car partnership, report says

The South Korean automaker will reportedly be heading up battery development for the future EV.

Hyundai and Apple's EV partnership is sending stock prices upward.

Hyundai Motor's stock prices are marching upward by as much as 17.5 percent, according to a report published Thursday by Reuters.

The increase is likely due to the announcement of a partnership between the South Korean automaker and Apple to develop the Apple car, aka Project Titan. Specifically, it's said that Hyundai will be leading the battery design for the electric vehicle.

This news comes just a few weeks after the announcement that Hyundai had acquired an 80% controlling stake in creepy robot dog manufacturer Boston Dynamics for $921 million. We frankly cringe at the thought of creepy robotic EV charging snakes or worse coming out of this.

Hyundai didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

