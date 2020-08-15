Hydrogen supercar concept debuts, 2020 Chevy Corvette driven: Roadshow week in review

Hello and welcome to another end of the week, Roadshow readers, and that means it's time for the week in review.
We had some nifty machines come through the Roadshow garage this week and we saw a super wild hydrogen-powered supercar prototype debut. And there's plenty more to dive into.
Sit back and dive into the best of the week from Aug. 9-15.
Top reviews
2020 Chevy Corvette flips the formulaSee all photos
Finally, we had a proper date with the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray. We'd driven it twice before, but Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel for a proper in-depth test. At the end of the day, there's still a lot to love about America's sports car. Or should we say supercar these days?
2019 Honda Passport tackles the snowSee all photos
Another long-term car left the Roadshow garage this week, and this time, it was our 2019 Honda Passport. Over the past year, the Passport has been through a lot and as it left us, we have no problem recommending the midsize SUV.
2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge is an exercise in excessSee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin lived his best 1% lifestyle with the 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge. It's hard not to love a Rolls, especially with its V12 engine. But there are definite signs the Wraith has aged.
2021 Polestar 2 EV stays fresh in the rainSee all photos
Top news
- A hydrogen supercar shows face: The Hyperion XP-1 prototype debuted this week, and its hell-bent on redefining speed with its hydrogen-electric powertrain.
- We explore the Genesis GV80: We couldn't drive it just yet, but we got to poke around a GV80 for awhile and explore the Korean luxury brand's first SUV -- and it's impressive.
- 2021 Kia Stinger goes more premium: The Stinger's refresh isn't more aggressive, but rather softer as the sedan with a liftback opts for more premium materials. Perhaps undisclosed engine tweaks will let its hair down more.
- An M3 wagon is coming: Yes, BMW officially said it plans to build an M3 Touring and we can't wait to see it.
- Cadillac's first EV could be cheaper than you think: General Motors' luxury division wants the Lyriq electric SUV to start under $60,000.
- Hyundai Elantra N Line is a new sport compact rival: Hyundai perhaps wants a piece of the Honda Civic Si with the new Elantra N Line, and it looks good.
2021 Mercedes S-Class interior puts the yacht into land yacht, in a good waySee all photos
Top videos
2021 Chevy Tahoe first drive
Krok took a seat in Chevy's new full-size SUV to see if the brand nailed a vehicle so important to the automaker.
Bronco Sport vs. RAV4 TRD
Can the Toyota touch Ford's new Bronco Sport? Reviews Editor Emme Hall walks us through the battle.
2021 Genesis G80 walkaround
We couldn't drive this one either, just like the GV80. But Reviews Editor Craig Cole still found a very competent luxury sedan just from his short time with the car.
