Hydrogen supercar concept debuts, 2020 Chevy Corvette driven: Roadshow week in review

Here's a look at our most important stories for the week ending Aug. 15.

Hyperion XP-1 prototypeEnlarge Image

Look at this wild thing.

 Hyperion

Hello and welcome to another end of the week, Roadshow readers, and that means it's time for the week in review.

We had some nifty machines come through the Roadshow garage this week and we saw a super wild hydrogen-powered supercar prototype debut. And there's plenty more to dive into.

Sit back and dive into the best of the week from Aug. 9-15.

Top reviews

2020 Chevy Corvette flips the formula

Finally, we had a proper date with the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray. We'd driven it twice before, but Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel for a proper in-depth test. At the end of the day, there's still a lot to love about America's sports car. Or should we say supercar these days?

Click here to read our 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray review.

2019 Honda Passport tackles the snow

Another long-term car left the Roadshow garage this week, and this time, it was our 2019 Honda Passport. Over the past year, the Passport has been through a lot and as it left us, we have no problem recommending the midsize SUV.

Click here to read our 2019 Honda Passport long-term wrap-up review.

2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge is an exercise in excess

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin lived his best 1% lifestyle with the 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge. It's hard not to love a Rolls, especially with its V12 engine. But there are definite signs the Wraith has aged.

Click here to read our 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge review.

2021 Polestar 2 EV stays fresh in the rain

Top news

2021 Mercedes S-Class interior puts the yacht into land yacht, in a good way

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Chevy Tahoe is ready to set sail
2:48

2021 Chevy Tahoe first drive

Krok took a seat in Chevy's new full-size SUV to see if the brand nailed a vehicle so important to the automaker.

Now playing: Watch this: Ford Bronco Sport vs. Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road: Small...
5:16

Bronco Sport vs. RAV4 TRD

Can the Toyota touch Ford's new Bronco Sport? Reviews Editor Emme Hall walks us through the battle.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2021 Genesis G80 is a serious luxury contender
4:17

2021 Genesis G80 walkaround

We couldn't drive this one either, just like the GV80. But Reviews Editor Craig Cole still found a very competent luxury sedan just from his short time with the car.