Hydrogen supercar concept debuts, 2020 Chevy Corvette driven: Roadshow week in review

We had some nifty machines come through the Roadshow garage this week and we saw a super wild hydrogen-powered supercar prototype debut. And there's plenty more to dive into.

Sit back and dive into the best of the week from Aug. 9-15.

Finally, we had a proper date with the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray. We'd driven it twice before, but Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel for a proper in-depth test. At the end of the day, there's still a lot to love about America's sports car. Or should we say supercar these days?

Another long-term car left the Roadshow garage this week, and this time, it was our 2019 Honda Passport. Over the past year, the Passport has been through a lot and as it left us, we have no problem recommending the midsize SUV.

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin lived his best 1% lifestyle with the 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge. It's hard not to love a Rolls, especially with its V12 engine. But there are definite signs the Wraith has aged.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Chevy Tahoe is ready to set sail

2021 Chevy Tahoe first drive

Krok took a seat in Chevy's new full-size SUV to see if the brand nailed a vehicle so important to the automaker.

Now playing: Watch this: Ford Bronco Sport vs. Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road: Small...

Bronco Sport vs. RAV4 TRD

Can the Toyota touch Ford's new Bronco Sport? Reviews Editor Emme Hall walks us through the battle.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2021 Genesis G80 is a serious luxury contender

2021 Genesis G80 walkaround

We couldn't drive this one either, just like the GV80. But Reviews Editor Craig Cole still found a very competent luxury sedan just from his short time with the car.