GM Defense wants a Hummer EV-based military vehicle

General Motors' military-focused division, GM Defense, may give us a modern Humvee. According to comments made by GM Defense President Steve duMont in an interview with CNBC published Thursday, the firm plans to build a GMC Hummer EV-based military vehicle.

GM Defense did not immediately return a request for comment on duMont's remarks. The executive said the company wants to build an "electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle," or eLRV, to help commercialize its parent's EV plans. It wouldn't be a carbon copy of the Hummer EV available to private buyers, but it would pull a lot from the consumer truck and SUV, including GM's Ultium battery technology and various modified parts from the production EV.

The strategy may follow GM Defense's approach with the new Infantry Squad Vehicle that the company plans to build for the US Army. That ISV is based on the Chevy Colorado ZR2. The Hummer EV-based vehicle would also be a potential new project for the US Army to test when it's ready next year.

Any final moves on the Hummer EV joining the US military is years away. The military would have to release specifics required for all future electric vehicles in its fleet, and the decision wouldn't come before the middle of this decade, according to the report.