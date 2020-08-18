Hummer EV logo outed in trademark application?

Enlarge Image GMC

While there may be a brand-new off-road toy in town this week (that'd be the 2021 Ram TRX), General Motors is banking on making a big splash this fall with the GMC Hummer EV -- the reborn Hummer coming via its GMC division.

While GM is preparing for the electric pickup truck's debut soon, its badge seems to have made its way to the internet early. Hummer Chat forum first posted the badge last week, but the filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office declares the logo below was officially submitted on Aug. 7.



Thus far, GMC has not returned Roadshow's request for comment, but it's hard to imagine what else this logo could be used for. The design is very evocative of the old Hummer badges, which overlapped the "H" with a numerical designation. The H1, H2 and H3 all featured a very similar logo.

This slightly modernized version also spells out "Hummer" in the large "H," and where a number often sat, the logo simply reads "EV." It's likely this look will not only make its way to the Hummer EV pickup scheduled to show face in a few months and the forthcoming Hummer EV SUV.

Following the battery-powered truck's debut this fall, GM plans to start production a year later in fall of 2021. In top spec, it should boast a range of 400 miles on a single charge while offering a ground-pounding 1,000 horsepower. The Hummer is expected to square off with other forthcoming e-pickups like the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T.