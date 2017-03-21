Hum Rider doesn't wait in traffic, it goes over traffic

Waiting is for chumps.

Verizon is showing off what it thinks is the solution. With a flick of a switch, the Hum Rider shoots skyward with its hydraulic lifts so it can roll over whatever traffic congestion may be in its way. And don't worry about low bridges; the car comes back down just as quickly.

Don't whip out your credit card with dreams of getting around traffic in the city just yet, because we're pretty sure you won't be able to buy this. It's just a promotional campaign for Verizon's Hum, a smart device that connects to your car's OBD port.

When connected, the Hum gives users diagnostic tools, the ability to contact roadside services and track the car if it's stolen. All pretty useful stuff, albeit way more boring than rolling over traffic like a badass without a care in the world.