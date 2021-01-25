How to watch Triumph unveil the 2021 Speed Triple

Triumph is getting ready to unveil its brand-new Speed Triple RS 1200, and because the world is a shambles, it's doing so online. That means that you, motorcycle enthusiast, can tune in and watch along with the rest of us right here on Roadshow. There's a catch, though. It starts at 4 a.m. Pacific time, 7 a.m. ET.

But why would you care? What's this Speed Triple all about? Well, historically speaking, the Speed Triple is Triumph's fastest and most advanced naked motorcycle. There are also plenty of periods in Triumph's history since the '90s where it was the company's fastest bike, full stop. It's also one of Roadshow Editor-In-Chief Tim Stevens' favorite motorcycles. He owns the original version, in fact.

This new one is shrouded in mystery, but we're expecting Triumph to have pulled out all the stops, making this a significant improvement over the outgoing model. We don't know much from the teaser image that Triumph has shown, aside from the fact that the dual headlight styling cue continues and that LED lighting seems to be the norm.

We'll cover the bike more thoroughly in another article once we have all of the bike's particulars, but we're very much looking forward to Triumph throwing its hat in the ring with this alongside the likes of the Aprilia Tuono and the KTM 1290 Super Duke R.