How to watch this weekend's E-Sport GT Pro Series race

SRO Motorsports Group

With many major racing events being postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, drivers and fans are now getting in on the action online. This weekend, Round 2 of the SRO E-Sport GT Championship series will take place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium -- virtually, that is, via the Assetto Corsa Competizione game.

This weekend's race will kick off at 7:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 10, according to CBSSports.com. Fans will be able to stream the race for free across all CBS platforms, as well as the CBS Sports app and CBSSports.com. (Editors' note: Roadshow is a part of ViacomCBS, which also owns CBSSports.com.)

As many as 50 drivers compete in this pro sim racing experience, and races take place every two weeks. Round 1 took place at Silverstone on Sunday, April 26.