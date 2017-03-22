How did it take until 2017 for a truck to sport RV-matching paint?

There must be at least one person out there who wants a truck painted to match a recreational vehicle, right?

Ram just released an advancement in truck paint that, surprisingly, had not been done before. Its new color, RV Match Walnut Brown, is pretty self-explanatory -- its body is painted to match the brown used on a number of RVs, "including premium fifth-wheel models," Ram says, which sounds like it would be a total deal breaker if it weren't mentioned.

Enlarge Image Ram

It's actually not even a paint color, so much as it is a secondary paint color. The RV-matching paint is applied as one half of a two-tone job that covers the lower body, wheel flares, bumpers and running boards. Nine main paint colors are available, including black, green, white, blue and red. Silver remains available as a secondary tone, as well.

The paint job is available on the Laramie Longhorn, which is the automaker's fanciest trim. Other accouterments on the Laramie Longhorn include polished wheels and a full leather interior. Then again, with a starting price of $49,675 for the least expensive Laramie Longhorn (1500, 4x2), you'd better get some gussied-up trim.

I'm scratching my head, wondering why this hasn't been available before right now. Maybe customers didn't request it frequently enough, or perhaps if an owner could afford both a new truck and a recreational vehicle, they just went and had the truck painted whatever color they wanted.

Either way, it's a clever ploy to draw in RV owners, who might have pondered a different brand before Ram's new offering.