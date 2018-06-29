You won't want to miss this online sweepstakes! We've partnered with Halo Board to give one of our Instagram followers their very own hoverboard.

One lucky winner will receive Halo Board's Halo Rover 8.5" Hoverboard - Black Edition. It's made with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, an 800-watt electric power motor and more so you can ride through the streets with ease.

You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below the giveaway post so you can get one extra entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #RoadshowSweeps for one extra entry. The maximum number of entries for this online sweepstakes is seven.

And we can't forget to mention the legalities. You have to be a legal resident of the US, Canada or Puerto Rico, be at least 18 years old and follow our Instagram account. Please take a look of the official rules*. Good luck!