Honda to reveal expanded Clarity family at New York Auto Show

Two new bundles of joy will join the Honda Clarity family at next month's New York Auto Show. A new Plug-in Hybrid and Electric versions of the Clarity will join the hydrogen fuel cell to fill out Honda's green car nameplate.

Enlarge Image Honda

Honda hasn't released any clear shots of new cars, but has released a teaser image of the front ends of the three car family. From the looks of it, the five-passenger sedans will share similar low and wide nose designs with slick LED accent lights.

The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid version will be the volume model in the lineup with availability stretching to all 50 states in the US. Honda says the plug-in will be good for an all-electric range of more than 40 miles. After battery power is exhausted, the gas hybrid system will take over.

As for Clarity Electric, Honda is proclaiming it as the first affordable, midsize battery electric vehicle that's capable of carrying five passengers. No additional details are available at this time, but rumors say that the new Honda EV will have a range of about 80 miles, which isn't spectacular.

For more details, we'll just have to sit tight until the official reveal happen for the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Electric in the Big Apple.