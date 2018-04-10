Honda Sensing will become standard by 2022

Honda Sensing is an advanced suite of driver-assistance technologies that has now been fitted to 1 million vehicles, and what's more, the big H will make it standard across its lineup by 2022. That's probably going to save a lot of lives.

Honda Sensing consists of several technologies working in concert to help mitigate danger to drivers, passengers and others. The system consists of an AEB system which Honda calls Collision Mitigation Braking System, forward collision warning, active lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Honda's commitment to bringing its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) tech to the masses is impressive, but it might be overshadowed by the fact that 69 percent of 2018 model year Hondas already have Honda Sensing equipped. How well does Honda Sensing actually work though?

The Highway Loss Data Institute conducted a study of Honda Sensing-equipped vehicles and found that it was responsible for an 11 percent reduction in claim rates for damage to other vehicles and property, and a 28 percent reduction in claim rates for injuries to people. That's not nothing.

Enlarge Image Honda

"Honda dreams of a collision-free mobile society, and the Honda Sensing technology has a crucial role to play in advancing us toward that goal," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division & general manager of the Honda brand. "With the rapidly growing population of Honda vehicles applying these technologies, we hope to significantly reduce collisions involving Honda vehicles within the next three to four years."

In addition to its 2022 commitment, Honda plans to have automatic emergency braking equipped as standard on 95 percent of its vehicles, fully two years before it's set to become mandatory.