Honda recalls 800,000 Odyssey minivans for loose seats

When you sell a hell of a lot of one kind of vehicle, recalls can cover an astounding number of vehicles simultaneously. That's why Honda is recalling nearly 1 million minivans.

Honda issued a recall for approximately 800,000 examples of the previous-generation Odyssey, carrying model years between 2011 and 2017.

The issue stems from the minivan's second-row outboard seats. The seats may not latch securely to the vehicle body when reinstalling a removed seat or adjusting it side-to-side. If that happens, the seat may tip forward under "moderate to heavy" braking, which increases the risk of injury to passengers. In fact, Honda has received 46 reports of small injuries related to this problem.

Honda is still working on a permanent solution, and it will inform both owners and dealers when it finds one. In the meantime, the automaker created an instruction sheet, giving explicit details how to securely latch the second row seats. It will also post a video to Honda's owner site in the near future to ensure that owners are latching seats in the correct manner. If the seats are, in fact, latched correctly, tipping won't be a problem.