Honda recalls 1.1M Accord sedans for battery-related fires

When it comes to fires, automakers don't mess around. That's why Honda has recalled more than 1 million of its popular Accord sedan.

Honda issued a recall for 1,148,550 examples of the 2013-2016 Accord. The vehicles in question span a wide variety of manufacturing dates and VIN ranges, according to the defect report.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The issue involves the battery. The plastic case that covers the battery sensor might have some gaps that allow moisture to penetrate the case and contact the sensor itself. If that moisture carries a conductive substance -- like, say, road salt -- then it might cause an electrical short. Electrical shorts have the chance to cause fires.

The defect was discovered after a 2015 report from Canada regarding a "thermal event" coming from the engine. Overall, Honda received 14 reports of thermal events, two of which took place in the US. There are no injuries or crashes related to the problem, though.

Fixing the defect is complicated. Honda doesn't yet have a sufficient supply of replacement parts. So, if the battery sensor is faulty or corroded, it will replace the sensor with a permanent "countermeasure part." If the battery sensor is still in good condition, that car will receive a temporary fix, consisting of an adhesive to prevent moisture intrusion, until more replacement parts are available.