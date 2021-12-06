Honda Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport recalled over hoods that could fly open

Enlarge Image Juan Garzón / CNET

Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and trucks over hoods that could fly open while driving. According to a NHTSA filing, the problem affects 2019 Passport models, 2016 to 2019 Pilot crossovers and 2017 to 2020 Ridgeline pickup models.

According to related documents, an incorrect hood-to-grille gap is being blamed for the issue. Air pressure through this gap can cause affected vehicles' hoods to vibrate, which can eventually crack the area around the hood latch striker. This condition can lead to the hood unlatching and flying open while driving. Corrosion from salt water intrusion may also contribute to the issue.

The recall campaign, which covers a total of 724,826 units, calls for Honda dealers to inspect and reinforce or replace hood latches where necessary. In "very rare instances," a vehicle's entire hood may require replacement. Honda is allocating air riveters to each of its dealers to carry out the specialized repair.

Specifically, the recall affects 557,309 Pilot SUVs, 148,813 Ridgeline pickups and 18,704 Passport SUVs. No accidents or injuries have been reported related to this hood vibration issue.

Owners of affected Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline models will be notified beginning Jan. 17. All inspections and repairs will be carried out free of charge. Honda previously issued a related stop-sale, requiring any vehicles on dealer lots to be inspected and (if necessary) repaired before sale. Concerned owners may also call NHTSA's Safety Hotline (1-888-327-4236) for more information.