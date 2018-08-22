2019 Honda Insight, 2019 Honda Pilot earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Enlarge Image Sam Bendall/Roadshow

The federal government's crash tests are pretty basic when compared to the battery of tests and evaluations that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety throws at new cars. That's why it's a big deal when not one, but two Hondas earned the Institute's highest honor.

The 2019 Honda Insight and 2019 Honda Pilot have both earned the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ designation. This is offered to vehicles that earn top marks in a variety of crash tests, in addition to evaluations covering headlights and crash-prevention systems.

The 2019 Insight didn't just do well, it passed the IIHS' tests with a perfect score. It earned a Good rating in every single one of the crash tests, including the new-for-2018 small overlap passenger-side test. The Insight received the top Superior rating for its crash-prevention tech, which is standard on every trim. Its LED headlights also earned a Good rating, never exceeding glare limits and providing adequate illumination in every direction.

Honda's refreshed 2019 Pilot was this close to a perfect score. Its only non-Good rating in the IIHS' crash tests came from the small overlap passenger-side test, but it still received a passing rating of Acceptable. Its crash-prevention software, also standard across the lineup, earned a Superior rating. As for headlights, the dual-LED setup on higher trims earned a Good rating, while the LED/halogen combination on lower trims only earned an Acceptable rating.

The Insight and 2019 Pilot join a number of other Honda vehicles with Top Safety Pick awards. However, only these two cars have the highest Top Safety Pick+ accolade. Every other Honda on the list -- 2018 Accord, 2018 CR-V, 2018 Ridgeline, 2018 Pilot and 2018 Odyssey -- only have the penultimate Top Safety Pick designation.