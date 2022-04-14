Honda Insight Discontinued, Will be Replaced by Civic Hybrid

Enlarge Image Honda

The Honda Civic-based Insight hybrid will be discontinued and replaced by a... Civic Hybrid. An announcement from Honda on Thursday confirms the Insight will end production in June, and a new Civic Hybrid will join the lineup "in the future."

While the current Insight was pretty much just a 10th-generation Civic with a hybrid powertrain and some styling tweaks, Honda says it will now "focus on increasing hybrid volume with core models." In other words, expect a compact hybrid sedan that looks exactly like the regular Civic, similar to what Honda offers with the CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid.

Speaking of which, new versions of those products are on the way. "Honda will introduce [an] all-new CR-V Hybrid this year," the company said, "followed by [an] Accord Hybrid."

Honda has lofty goals for its core hybrid models. The company expects the Accord and CR-V hybrids to "eventually make up 50% of the sales mix of each model." This is all part of the automaker's goal to have 40% of its North American sales to be battery electric or fuel-cell electric by 2030, increasing to 80% by 2035 and eventually 100% by 2040.