Honda Gold Wing series now comes with Android Auto

Honda

Honda Gold Wing riders who happen to own an Android-powered smartphone will soon have Android Auto at their disposal.

After rolling out Apple CarPlay support three years ago, the most recent Gold Wing series models will now support Android Auto with a coming software update, Honda said on Wednesday. Specifically, the update will work for any 2018 and newer Gold Wing motorcycle, and like any gizmo to receive and make calls while riding, a Bluetooth headset is required.

Those who install the update will be able to connect their smartphone and run Android Auto seamlessly on the display ahead of the rider. Google Maps, music streaming and messaging will be available in the same way the system performs in a car. Honda underscored that the voice functions can make riders safer to keep them focused on the road and not on their phone or some other distraction.

Owners will be notified of an update to enable Android Auto and Honda expects to push the update in the middle of June.