Honda EVs Will Have Tesla Charging Soon

Honda has signed on for Tesla charging compatibility in its electric vehicles. The carmaker announced reaching an agreement with Tesla on Thursday to utilize its North American Charging Standard (NACS) for Honda cars from 2025.

Honda said it will launch a new EV in North America in 2025 that comes with a NACS port, and thereafter all Honda EVs sold in the region will have the Tesla charging port.

EVs that are sold in North America before 2025 will get a charging adaptor to make them compatible with Tesla's charging system, Honda said.

Honda follows Nissan adopting Tesla's EV charger in July, along with Ford and GM earlier this year. California-based EV maker Fisker was the most recent to sign on for NACS charging compatibility in August.

