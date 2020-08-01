2020 Honda E driven, 2021 Ford Bronco reservations and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to August, Roadshow readers. Thanks for kicking the new month off with us as we look back on the final week of July.
We had a go in the totally adorable Honda E electric car and drove the gorgeous Lexus LC 500 Convertible, but there was plenty of other big news.
Stick with us as we take a look at the best of the best from July 26 to Aug. 1.
Top reviews
The 2020 Honda E is one adorable EVSee all photos
Talk about forbidden fruit. We won't get the Honda E in the US, but Contributing Editor Henry Catchpole had a go with the cutesy electric car, if anything to make us North Americans super jealous.
Click here to read our 2020 Honda E first drive review.
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is one stunning droptopSee all photos
The Lexus LC 500 is already one of the prettiest cars on the road, and if you disagree, sorry, you're wrong. Executive Editor Chris Paukert got to experience the gorgeous car in convertible form for our first drive review -- and it's good if you know what to expect from it.
Click here to read our 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible first drive review.
2020 Chevy Blazer is GM's sharpest looking SUV yetSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok thinks this is the best crossover SUV General Motors has made in awhile. Sharp looks, solid technology and lots of space made it a winner in his book. Not that there weren't a few footnotes for qualms, however.
Click here to read our 2020 Chevy Blazer review.
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S hides its heroicsSee all photos
Top news
- Lots of Broncos: Ford said this week it registered over 150,000 reservations for the 2021 Bronco. It's not surprising considering the wonderful reception the SUV received.
- New Hampshire makes flying cars legal: Yeah, you read it right. The Granite State is the first to legalize flying cars on public roads.
- Honda tells white collar workers to start building cars: The coronavirus pandemic has apparently squeezed the factory workforce in Ohio, so Honda told office workers get on the line.
- 2021 TLX Type S makes some good power: Acura said the new sports sedan makes 355 horsepower from a new turbocharged V6 engine. We can't wait to drive it next year.
- Toyota prices its 2021 SUVs and pickup: The 4Runner, Land Cruiser and Tundra all cost a little more for 2021 and there are some new special editions.
- Here comes the Lyriq: Cadillac teased its first electric car set to debut next week. It's called the Lyriq and we're still not sold on the name.
2021 Honda Odyssey minvan gets more standard safety and a new noseSee all photos
Top videos
Ford Bronco vs. Land Rover Defender
We were all giddy about the new Land Rover Defender when we saw it. Then, the Ford Bronco debuted. Now we don't know which one's better, so Reviews Editor Emme Hall pits them against one another.
Lamborghini SCV12 looks wild
It's a V12 engine... and not much else. The Lamborghini SCV12 looks like a wild machine and Editor-In-Chief Tim Stevens gives us our first look at the latest raging bull.
Discuss: 2020 Honda E driven, 2021 Ford Bronco reservations and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.