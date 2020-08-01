2020 Honda E driven, 2021 Ford Bronco reservations and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Honda

Welcome to August, Roadshow readers. Thanks for kicking the new month off with us as we look back on the final week of July.

We had a go in the totally adorable Honda E electric car and drove the gorgeous Lexus LC 500 Convertible, but there was plenty of other big news.

Stick with us as we take a look at the best of the best from July 26 to Aug. 1.

Top reviews

Talk about forbidden fruit. We won't get the Honda E in the US, but Contributing Editor Henry Catchpole had a go with the cutesy electric car, if anything to make us North Americans super jealous.

Click here to read our 2020 Honda E first drive review.

The Lexus LC 500 is already one of the prettiest cars on the road, and if you disagree, sorry, you're wrong. Executive Editor Chris Paukert got to experience the gorgeous car in convertible form for our first drive review -- and it's good if you know what to expect from it.

Click here to read our 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible first drive review.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok thinks this is the best crossover SUV General Motors has made in awhile. Sharp looks, solid technology and lots of space made it a winner in his book. Not that there weren't a few footnotes for qualms, however.

Click here to read our 2020 Chevy Blazer review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Ford Bronco vs. Land Rover Defender: Two reboots go head...

Ford Bronco vs. Land Rover Defender

We were all giddy about the new Land Rover Defender when we saw it. Then, the Ford Bronco debuted. Now we don't know which one's better, so Reviews Editor Emme Hall pits them against one another.

Now playing: Watch this: Lamborghini's Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate track toy

Lamborghini SCV12 looks wild

It's a V12 engine... and not much else. The Lamborghini SCV12 looks like a wild machine and Editor-In-Chief Tim Stevens gives us our first look at the latest raging bull.