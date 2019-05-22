Preorders are open in Europe for the Honda E city car, not that we're jealous or anything

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

It's no secret that we're very excited about the forthcoming Honda E electric car. It's retro and fun-looking without being twee, and we're betting it will be a hoot to drive. Even better is that Honda announced on Wednesday that it was taking preorders for the vehicle.

The downside is that the preorders are only open in select markets in Europe. Still, it's a big step for the brand, particularly when you consider that it's committed to all of its European sales being electric or at least electrified by 2025.

The other big news is that the Honda E is being offered initially in five colors. They are Platinum White Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Crystal Blue Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and the slightly-on-the-nose-sounding Charge Yellow.

"We are delighted to be offering a reservation option to our customers in select European markets for the first time with the Honda e," Jean-Marc Streng, general manager of Honda Europe's automobile division, said in a statement. "The Honda E in prototype form has received an overwhelming response and with over 25,000 registrations of interest across Europe, customers now have the opportunity to secure priority status to order the model."

Now, in case you forgot, the Honda E is a fully battery-electric rear-wheel drive hatchback. It's got a range of 125 miles and can fast-charge up to 80% capacity in around 30 minutes. Honda plans to start delivering cars in the spring of 2020.

Now playing: Watch this: Honda's adorable E Prototype looks ready to hit the road