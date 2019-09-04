Here's the Honda E in all its production glory

Honda

Every time we see more of the Honda E, it makes us sad it won't be coming to the US because, well, just look at it. In Europe, buyers have already begun to fill out reservation lists, but ahead of the production car's debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Japanese automaker has spilled the finer details.

Up until now, the images we've seen have represented prototype builds, and we're happy to report these production images reflect just about everything that makes the E look so gosh darned great. The happy front fascia is still there with its round headlights. The retro looks continue to the rear where circular taillights sit in place. Even the side camera mirrors are meant for production, which help keep a clean side profile. That technology isn't legal in the US, but NHTSA will finally look into camera-as-mirror systems. It's likely inevitable the technology gets a green light from US regulators.

Moving to the core of the car, the Honda E will go roughly 136 miles on a single charge. That's an internal Honda estimate, however, and not based on WLTP testing in Europe. EPA testing would likely rate the car's range even lower in the US. Providing the juice is a 33.5 kilowatt-hour battery that feeds a single electric motor. Drive is to the rear wheels only and Honda will offer two power outputs: one with 134 horsepower and one with 152 hp. Regardless of the horsepower, both configurations sport 232 pound-feet of torque. Honda also ensured a 50:50 weight distribution, which should make the E quite tossable and fun to scoot around in.

At the end of the day, the E accepts fast charging to top off the battery to 80% in roughly 30 minutes.

Also ready for production is the full-width digital dashboard. Measuring 12.3 inches each, the two LCD screens take up the full cockpit and display all infotainment, applications and other essential information for drivers and passengers. The automaker will also install an artificial intelligence system that responds to "OK, Honda" to answer questions or respond to instructions from drivers.

The adorable electric car is nearly ready for prime time and we'll be on hand for the full details at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week.