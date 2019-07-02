Honda finally says how much power the electric E hatchback will make

Enlarge Image Honda

The Honda E electric hatchback looks awfully promising, even though it's not coming to the US. The automaker hasn't exactly been forthright with specifications thus far, but on the eve of its Goodwood Festival of Speed debut, we finally have an idea of how much power the darn thing makes.

Honda on Tuesday unveiled a few more tidbits of information about the E. Its single electric motor on the rear axle produces about 148 horsepower and torque "in excess of" 221 pound-feet of torque. Given its diminutive dimensions and 50/50 weight distribution, that means it should rock just about any autocross course it comes across.

The automaker also said that, because the rear wheels deliver the power, it was able to add extra steering articulation on the front axle. Its turning diameter is pretty small as a result, requiring a little over 28 feet to complete a full circle. Its four-corner McPherson strut layout means it should be both comfortable yet solid.

Honda also said that the E will sport a one-pedal driving mode. Single Pedal Control, as Honda calls it, will allow the vehicle to accelerate and decelerate with just a single pedal, using regenerative braking to slow the vehicle, presumably to a stop. It's unclear if this will be a default mode, or if it will require a button press to activate. Other EVs have similar systems that can be bypassed if a driver prefers it.

Preorders for the Honda E are already open in Europe. It will sport standard camera side mirrors, further distancing it from the US market, where such tech remains illegal. We'll get a good look at it this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where we hope it will take a run up the famed hill climb course.