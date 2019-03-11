We aren't even close to having fully autonomous cars yet, but the march toward in-car commerce has already begun, with Honda's Dream Drive platform as the latest evidence.

Dream Drive is a set of cloud services in the car divided into relevant groups for drivers or passengers. It's similar to GM's Marketplace but broader and more ambitious.

The driver's services include movie times and tickets from Atom Tickets, in-dash gas purchases at Chevron and Phillips 66 stations, food and drink orders at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf or via Grubhub, and location sharing via Glympse, all paid for with a stored Visa, MasterCard or Paypal authorization.

The passenger services are a little more inventive, including some form of mixed reality gameplay related to the vehicle's journey, original comics with Honda-exclusive story lines from DC Comics, media from Lego and recommendations from AAA of interesting or useful things along your route. And, of course, there will be merchants whose stuff you can buy in a sort of virtual mall with points earned by driving your Honda. That takes a page from the credit card loyalty playbook with its catalogs of partner merchandise, the value of which is always hard to determine thanks to obscure points-to-dollar translations.

Sounds like a lot of distraction? Well, that happens when you introduce commerce and rich media to the car, but Dream Drive's admittedly clean interface and the use of voice should keep distraction to a manageable level. Interestingly, the voice command will not be Amazon, Google or Apple but Honda's own in-car platform. That feels like a page from the year 2010 to me, but I'm open to be wowed by a voice platform that can really excel when limited to a narrow universe.

Dream Drive starts rolling out in 2019 with full offering by 2020. That's when I'll want to see near-perfect voice support, elegantly integrated merchants that feel top-tier, and services that get me all the way there, not just part of the way. And that goes for any carmaker embarking on in-vehicle commerce, not just Honda and GM.