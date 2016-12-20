Honda delivers 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell to first six customers

Last week, Chevrolet delivered its first Bolt EVs to customers. This week, it's Honda's turn to take the electric-delivery throne, as it delivered the first six examples of the 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell.

Honda handed the keys over to six lucky lessees at its American Honda Motor campus in Torrance, California yesterday. All six previously owned the Clarity FCX, its hydrogen-powered forebear. They were tapped for feedback that ultimately helped improve the new Clarity Fuel Cell.

Enlarge Image Photo by Honda

The hand-off marked the first day that the Clarity Fuel Cell was available at specific dealers in California, as well. It is available for leasing at one of 12 different approved dealerships -- one in Sacramento, five in the Bay Area and six in Southern California. These dealers are well within the established hydrogen infrastructure -- as that expands, so will the number of approved fuel-cell dealerships.

The Clarity requires a down payment of $2,868, followed by $369 per month for 36 months. The lease terms include 20,000 allowed miles each year, up to $15,000 in fuel and 24/7 roadside assistance. It's also eligible for California's "White Sticker," which allows zero-emissions vehicles to access carpool lanes with only a single occupant. The car carries a price tag around $60,000, but it is only available for leasing. It's still a bit of a science experiment, after all.

The 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell converts compressed hydrogen gas into electricity, with the only byproduct being clean water. It has an EPA-estimated range of approximately 366 miles, and refueling takes between 3 and 5 minutes using a 70 MPa refueling station. It's loaded with all manner of tech, including the Honda Sensing suite of active and passive safety systems.