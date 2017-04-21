Honda debuts CR-V Hybrid in Shanghai, likely heading to US

Honda didn't have some wild concept for the Shanghai Motor Show. Instead, it debuted something rooted in reality that could very well make its way to the US.

Honda's debut at Shanghai was a CR-V. But not just any CR-V -- it's the CR-V Hybrid, which wields a two-motor hybrid system that's also found in the Accord Hybrid. That means it should make about 212 horsepower.

Enlarge Image Honda

Hopefully, it will achieve fuel economy figures close to the Accord Hybrid's 49 mpg city and 47 mpg highway. Since the Accord Hybrid weighs around 3,500 pounds, and the CR-V is in that same ballpark, it shouldn't be too far off.

If you think the CR-V Hybrid would do well in the US, you're not alone. Apparently, Honda believes the same thing, all but confirming to MotorAuthority that a hybrid CR-V would be a sensible step in Honda's plan to electrify certain "core volume models." Since the CR-V is one of Honda's best sellers, it's very, very likely that a CR-V Hybrid will eventually come to the US.