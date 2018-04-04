If you've been waiting to get your mitts on a hydrogen-powered 2018 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, today is your day. The vehicles are now available for lease in 12 Honda dealerships. Of course, there's a catch -- the cars are only available in California.

A 36-month lease can be had for $369 per month with $2,868 due at signing, and California customers are eligible for a $5,000 rebate. Included in the lease are an allowance of 20,000 miles per year, $15,000-worth of hydrogen fuel and 24/7 roadside assistance.

The lease also includes 21 days of luxury vehicle rental from Avis, a welcome perk for when lessees need to drive out beyond where they'd find hydrogen stations.

However, the biggest perk to driving a Clarity Fuel Cell is arguably its coveted California Clean Air Vehicle sticker, which allows single drivers access to the state's highway carpool lanes.

The Clarity Fuel Cell has a range of 366 miles and can be refueled in under five minutes. However, hydrogen stations remain few and far between, even in a hippie-green state like California.

Honda has said that it expects two-thirds of its global sales will be electric cars by 2030, with fuel cell models like this Clarity making up a portion of that total. The Clarity lineup also features the Clarity Electric and Plug-in Hybrid. For those who want to drive a green car but don't care for the Clarity family's unconventional looks, the company also offers its 2018 Accord Hybrid and 2019 Insight models.