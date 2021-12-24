Honda Civic Type R prototype will debut at Tokyo Auto Salon in January

Enlarge Image Honda

The hot new Honda Civic Type R will debut in January, the automaker confirmed Thursday. Honda will show its hottest hatch at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, which kicks off on Jan. 14.

This won't be the final-form roadgoing Type R, however. Honda says it'll show a Type R prototype "wearing a special camouflage." Expect this wrap to be slightly more revealing than what the company has already shown, but should still leave a little to the imagination. Of course, Honda routinely debuts prototype vehicles that are extremely close to production-ready, so the Civic Type R that bows in January should be pretty representative of the final product.

Honda has yet to release any official details about the new hatch, only saying it'll be "the best performing Civic Type R ever." The styling will definitely be toned down compared to the current Type R, and it should get all of the interior refinement upgrades as the rest of the 11th-generation Civic lineup. Expect turbo power, a manual transmission, a limited-slip differential and, of course, a huge wing.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be on display in Tokyo from Jan. 14 to 16. The production version is expected to debut sometime later in the year.