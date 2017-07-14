Honda Civic Type R looks even more badass in touring car form

If you like racing series that have a bit more in common with street cars than, say, Formula 1, you're going to love this Civic Type R touring car.

JAS Motorsport is now offering touring-car conversions for the 2017 Honda Civic Type R. It's built to compete in the TCR international touring car series, with races in both Europe and Asia. There are also spots for these cars in the VLN series, which hosts the 24-hour Nürburgring endurance race.

Some of the CTR's modifications are quite obvious. There's a huge splitter up front, along with a larger hood scoop to suck in even more cold air. The fenders are wider, as are the wheels and tires, and the wing is even larger than it was before. JAS Motorsport also swaps out the ECU, and it tweaks the multilink rear suspension and sway bars. There's a regulations-compliant roll cage in there, too.

In the event buyers want to run endurance races, they can opt for a separate endurance package that adds more lights, cooling for the driver and anti-lock brakes. Deliveries begin on the new Type R touring car in December, and 25 should be available before the 2018 racing season kicks off. Expect a price in the six-figure range.

JAS Motorsport offered the previous-generation Civic Type R in TCR form, as well. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 put out 350 horsepower, all of which went to the front wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox. It's unclear how much power the new one makes, but it will probably be somewhere near the current model.