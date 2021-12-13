Honda shows new Civic Type R testing at Suzuka

Enlarge Image Honda

Honda's new Civic Type R is coming next year. And while Honda has yet to confirm any additional information about its red-hot hatchback, the company released a handful of photos on Monday showing the new Type R undergoing testing at the infamous Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

These photos don't really show anything we haven't seen before. The new Type R will be a hatchback, just like the current car, though thankfully, it'll have a much less ostentatious design. We think the new Civic Hatchback's clean lines will translate well to Type R duty, especially with bulgy fender flares, an aggressive front fascia and, of course, a giant wing. Oh, and props to Honda for the camouflage on this tester, which has little outlines of Type Rs past.

Honda says the new Type R will be the company's "best performing" Civic, though that could mean a lot of things. Rumor has it the new hatch will use an updated version of the current Type R's 2.0-liter turbo engine, which presently makes 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission are also safe bets.

We don't know exactly when Honda will reveal the new Civic Type R; right now, the company just says it's coming in 2022. Following its debut, we should see this hot hatch pull double duty as the new Acura Integra Type S, meaning next year should be a good one for fans of Japanese hot hatches.