Great news: Honda will sell anyone a Civic Type R crate engine now

Yes, you read it right: anyone can now purchase a Honda Civic Type R crate motor. Here's the bad news, though. It's still only available for racing and "off-highway" applications. But, nevertheless, this wonderful engine will be available to more enthusiasts than ever, looking to build their next wild racing machine.

Honda announced the Civic Type R K20C1 engine's expansion on Tuesday alongside a group of other SEMA-related concepts and news. The cars include a Civic Si race car from Team Honda Research West, a prototype Civic Si race car from Honda Performance Division, and two concepts showing off HPD parts and one dedicated tow eSports team, Team Liquid. The latter is also a physical catalog for HPD parts, but the former HPD concept looks really cool.

Back to the engine, the package comes with an engine long block, alternator, turbocharger and starter motor. In addition, buyers receive a Controls Package with an HPD-tuned ECU, engine swap harness and an accelerator pedal. Racers, this is your chance to do a very potent K-swap for your next project. Honda wanted to show just how creative folks can get and also built a 1996 Accord wagon with the K20Ci swapped in, and that my friends is very cool.

Aside from the Civic concepts and the race car, Honda's SEMA display will also include the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads project vehicle we saw in the past, and a Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour project vehicle as well. For motorcycle fans, an Africa Twin Overload with the latest adventure gear will serve such fans.