Honda and Acura recall 628,124 vehicles over faulty fuel pumps

Honda and Acura are recalling 628,124 vehicles over concerns that their low-pressure fuel pumps could fail and lead to vehicle stalling, which could result in a crash, according to a notice published by the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration.
The recall specifically affects:
- 2019 Acura ILX
- 2019-2020 Acura MDX
- 2019-2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid
- 2019-2020 Acura RDX
- 2019-2020 Acura TLX
- 2019-2020 Honda Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019-2020 Honda Civic
- 2019 Honda Civic Type R
- 2018-19 Honda CR-V
- 2019 Honda Fit
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019-20 Honda Insight
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Passport
- 2019 Honda Pilot
- 2019 Honda Ridgeline
The recall repair itself involves the replacement of the faulty fuel pump, and like all recalls, will be performed for free by your local Honda or Acura dealer. Notices are expected to start going out to owners of affected vehicles starting on May 18.