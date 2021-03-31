Honda and Acura recall 628,124 vehicles over faulty fuel pumps

Jon Wong/Roadshow

Honda and Acura are recalling 628,124 vehicles over concerns that their low-pressure fuel pumps could fail and lead to vehicle stalling, which could result in a crash, according to a notice published by the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration.

The recall specifically affects:

The recall repair itself involves the replacement of the faulty fuel pump, and like all recalls, will be performed for free by your local Honda or Acura dealer. Notices are expected to start going out to owners of affected vehicles starting on May 18.