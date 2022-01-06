Some 2004-2012 Honda and Acura nav systems think they're 20 years in the past

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

If by some chance you're old enough to remember the whole Y2K bug scare where all the computers were supposed to completely lose it at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2000 and cause the world to come to a screeching halt (if you're not old enough to recall, don't worry -- it didn't actually happen), then you'll probably have a laugh at an issue that's plaguing some Honda and Acura owners.

The issue, which was reported on Thursday by Jalopnik, involves Honda and Acura vehicles ranging from 2004 to 2012 suddenly jumping back 20 years in time on their in-car clocks and screens. This is luckily more funny than genuinely problematic. According to a response from Honda to a CR-V owners group, the problem will be self-correcting, which is cool -- but it will also take until August of this year to auto-reset, which is less cool.

The issue itself likely stems from the way that GPS systems calculate time. And according to the Jalopnik piece, this has happened before to Honda and Acura owners, affecting vehicles in 2017 and again in 2021, albeit with cars from different model years.

If this happened to your Honda or Acura, let us know in the comments!