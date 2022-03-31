Honda, Acura Expand Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Eligibility to Include Cars Up to 10 Years Old

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Certified used car programs are great. They offer increased peace of mind for consumers when buying a used vehicle, and they're great for dealerships because it means they can charge a little more for an older model than they might otherwise. Everybody wins, right? Well, if you're shopping for a used Honda or Acura, you are going to be winning a little more, at least when it comes to vehicle choice.



That's because Honda and Acura announced on Thursday that they would be expanding their Certified Pre-Owned car programs to include models up to 10 years old. That means that you could go to a Honda or Acura dealer, fall in love with a 2012 Honda Civic Si and then get it with a CPO warranty. Rad, right? You're likely going to pay way too much for it because that's the world we live in right now, but what can you do?



Speaking of that CPO warranty, what exactly does that mean for you as a consumer? In the case of Honda, it can mean a couple of things. If you buy a HondaTrue certified vehicle, you're covered for repairs not related to the powertrain for 12 months or 12,000 miles if that car is out of its new car warranty period. If it's within its new vehicle warranty period, that bumps to 48 months or 48,000 miles. Powertrain coverage is a flat seven years or 100,000 miles. You also get three months of Sirius XM satellite radio and two free oil changes.





There's a step above HondaTrue, and that's HondaTrue Certified Plus. That bumps your nonpowertrain coverage to 60 months or 86,000 miles, and the powertrain warranty stays the same, ditto the oil change and Sirius XM situation. There's also a step below Certified, and that's HondaTrue Used. This tier includes up-to-10-year-old vehicles and nets you 100 days of warranty coverage or 5,000 miles. Powertrain coverage drops to 100 days and 5,000 miles as well, and you only get one free oil change.



Acura's Precision Certified and Precision Used programs are similar but with expanded coverage windows, befitting Acura's status as Honda's more premium sibling. Certified vehicles get six months or 100,000 total odometer miles for nonpowertrain coverage, with seven years and 100,000 miles for powertrain issues, plus a free oil change. Precision Used (this also applies to vehicles up to 10 years old) gets six months and 7,500 miles of nonpowertrain coverage and 12 months and 12,000 miles of powertrain coverage and no free oil change.



So, knowing all that, are we still stoked for the expansion of Honda and Acura's CPO vehicle programs? Absolutely. We're excited about anything that makes buying a used car easier, less risky and more affordable in a time where buying any vehicle is a real pain.