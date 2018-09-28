Honda recalls 232,000 Accord, Insight models over backup cameras

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Honda is the latest company to get a visit from that most unwelcome of guests: the Automotive Recall Fairy. Around 232,000 new Accord and Insight models are being called back to dealers over a potential software issue with their backup cameras.

According to documents filed Thursday with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the software problem can cause the infotainment screen to fail to display the images from the rear backup camera on select 2018 Honda Accord and 2019 Honda Insight hybrid models. This leaves the cars on the wrong side of the law per the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard on rear visibility.

The campaign isn't just for US models. Honda is also recalling 14,000 vehicles in Canada, 6,000 in Germany and 3,000 cars in South Korea for the same issue, according to the Associated Press. The good news is that the fix only involves a software update, so it should be relatively quick and easy for dealers to remedy.

"The software error may cause the center display assembly that normally displays the rearview image to not provide the rearview image when the vehicle is in reverse," Honda said in a statement Friday. The company also said it has "received no reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue."

Affected owners will be notified by mail in early November, with the recall campaign slated to begin on Nov. 5.