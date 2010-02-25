Honda 3R-C is part motorcycle, part Segway, all weird

Honda

Someone at Honda's been watching too much "Akira," because the automaker's latest electric vehicle concept looks a lot like the main character Kaneda's bike with training wheels.

Created by Honda's research-and-design facility in Milan, the 3R-C concept is an inverted trike that is powered by a battery electric drive train and seats a single passenger. When parked, the driver's seat and controls are covered by a clear canopy for added security and protection from the elements. This canopy rises and slides forward to become a windshield when the vehicle is in motion, protecting the driver from wind, debris, and a face full of bugs.

The electric drive train and its accompanying battery pack are mounted below the driver, somewhere between the vehicle's three wheels. This has the advantage of freeing up a reasonably sized storage space in front of the seating position and lowering the vehicle's center of gravity for better stability. However, as an urban transport concept with a high seating position, we don't think that the 3R-C is built for high speed cornering.

The 3R-C will be displayed at the 2010 Geneva Auto Show alongside the likes of the EV-N concept and the P-NUT concept.