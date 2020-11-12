Hertz car subscription looks to expand beyond rental cars

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Car subscriptions haven't really transformed the automotive retail landscape like they promised, at least not yet, but Hertz is ready to dive in nationwide with its Hertz My Car service. The company, currently navigating bankruptcy, said on Thursday that its My Car subscription service will now be available at all airport and neighborhood locations across the US.

It's a pretty big leap for the company as it looks to cash in on the flexibility subscription services bring to users. Subscribers have three choices to choose from, simply named Tier One, Tier Two and Tier Three. Each of them include vehicle maintenance, liability insurance and roadside assistance.

Tier One unlocks economy, compact and midsize sedans for $599 per month. This tier is new to the program and makes it much easier to jump into for those not looking to spend a giant chunk of their income on a subscription service. Like existing tiers, there's no long-term commitment and subscribers can swap into a different vehicle twice per month at no additional charge.

Moving into Tier Two costs $999 each month and grants access to full-size sedans, small SUVs and trucks. Tier Three is the priciest of them all, with luxury vehicles, standard SUVs and large trucks included for $1,399 per month. These two tiers also include protection for vehicle damage. If you want the protection in Tier One, you'll need to fork over more cash per month. The prices also don't include any applicable taxes, and if you're new to the program, there's a $250 enrollment charge as well.