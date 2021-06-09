Here's how to watch the live Tesla Plaid event

Tesla

Tesla's long-awaited Plaid-spec Model S is set to make its grand entrance on Thursday at the company's Fremont, California factory, where the first customers will take delivery of their beyond-Ludicrous luxury EVs. The entire event will be livestreamed, and you can watch it on Roadshow.

In case you're a little foggy on what the whole Plaid Model S thing is about, it represents the next major upgrade for the sedan's now-legendary performance. In addition to a 200-mph top speed, the headline figure for Plaid is a 1.99-second 0-to-60 time. For some context, the almost mythically quick Porsche 911 Turbo S is nearly a full second slower.

Model S Plaid delivery event at our Fremont factory will be streamed live on June 10, 7pm Pacific pic.twitter.com/V7c77ySFti — Tesla (@Tesla) June 7, 2021

Despite the whole Plaid thing being awesome, we have learned recently that Tesla round-filed its plans for a "Plaid Plus" mode, with CEO Elon Musk stating that there is "no need" for an additional level of performance.

The Tesla Plaid event is set to kick off online on June 10 at 7 p.m. PT., and you can watch the whole thing right here.